Chase Elliott inks 5-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Feb 17, 2022; Daytona, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) before the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Driver Chase Elliott inked a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports that runs through the 2027 season.

The agreement was signed Saturday in advance of Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Financial terms were not announced.

Elliott, 26, has never missed the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in his six full seasons. He won the Cup Series title in 2020 and has won 13 races at the sport’s highest level, including two last season. Fans have voted Elliott the most popular driver in each of the past four years.

“Chase is a champion on and off the track,” team owner Rick Hendrick said. “His talent inside the race car is undeniable, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do. This is a young man who is mature beyond his years, comes from an incredible family, and is humble, hardworking and never takes anything for granted.

“As long as Chase is driving, we want him right here with Hendrick Motorsports. This is an exciting way to start the season, and we look forward to many, many more together.”

Elliott is starting in the 11th position at the Daytona 500 in the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“I feel so fortunate to be in this position,” Elliott said. “I have a great team with leadership from Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and the support of the best car owner and racing organization in the world. For me, there’s a lot of pride in driving for Hendrick Motorsports and having the opportunity to win races and compete for championships. We are capable of accomplishing a lot more and it starts (Sunday).”

Elliott’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

–Field Level Media