Chase Brown scores 3 TDs as Illinois routs Wyoming

Chase Brown rushed for 151 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as Illinois routed Wyoming 38-6 on Saturday at Champaign, Ill., in the season opener for both teams.

Brown rushed for two touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass in a contest dominated by the Fighting Illini (1-0).

Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito completed 27 of 37 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois. Pat Bryant also caught a touchdown pass and Reggie Love III rushed for a score.

Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley, a transfer from Utah State, was just 5-of-20 passing for 30 yards and one interception. Titus Swen rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries.

John Hoyland kicked field goals of 22 and 46 yards for the Cowboys (0-1).

Illinois outgained the Cowboys 477-212. Wyoming converted just one of 12 third-down situations.

Brown scored on runs of 11 and 5 yards. His scoring reception was 14.

