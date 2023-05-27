Charlotte Xfinity race postponed to Monday due to rain

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR officials postponed Saturday’s Xfinity Series race to Monday due to a forecast of steady rain at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

The Alsco Uniforms 300, the 12th race of the 2023 season, will start at noon ET on Monday. The 200-lap event will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

On Thursday, officials moved up Saturday’s Xfinity race start time from 1 p.m. ET to noon hoping to avoid the rain.

NASCAR also canceled Saturday’s Cup Series practices and qualifying for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

