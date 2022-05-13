Charlotte to test home prowess against Montreal

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

When Charlotte FC face visiting CF Montreal on Saturday night, it will be a clash of two teams on hot streaks.

Charlotte (4-6-1, 13 points) has won four straight games at home, with only four expansion clubs earning longer home winning streaks. Montreal (5-3-2, 17 points) rides a club-record seven-game unbeaten streak, including four of those on the road.

Charlotte extended its home winning streak with a 1-0 victory last Saturday over Inter Miami CF. Andre Shinyashiki made his debut after Charlotte acquired him from the Colorado Rapids, and he produced quickly with the lone goal. Shinyashiki also scored a goal in his Rapids debut in March of 2019.

Charlotte coach Miguel Angel Ramirez is feeling the power of the fanbase, acknowledging the impact of the home fans.

“Before the game, we had the confidence that there is no way that we lose,” Ramirez said. “Because we feel we are more than 11 players on the pitch. The engagement and commitment of the fans of this club is outstanding.”

Montreal took care of business at home last weekend, defeating visiting Orlando City 4-1. Orlando City climbed back into the game after a 72nd-minute goal, but Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy appreciated the resolve of his players to extend onto a 2-1 lead.

“We had to remain calm after the goal we conceded,” Nancy said. “But the players are progressing. I feel it and I see it in training. They are proving they are capable of handling many different situations.”

Montreal responded by icing the game with a goal from Joaquin Torres nine minutes later and another from Zachary Brault-Guillard three minutes after that.

Djordje Mihailovic continued his phenomenal season for Montreal with a goal in the win, bringing him to five goals and four assists on the season. His nine goal contributions this season rank second in MLS.

–Field Level Media