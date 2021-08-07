Charlotte Hornets near extension for coach James Borrego

May 9, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego directs his team against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets are close to wrapping up a multi-year contract extension for head coach James Borrego, ESPN reported Saturday.

Borrego, 43, has one year left on his existing deal.

In three seasons with the Hornets, Borrego has a 95-124 record. The team hasn’t made the playoffs or finished a season at .500.

They finished last season with a 33-39 record and lost the play-in game to the Indiana Pacers.

But the Hornets appear to be sold on Borrego, who guided a young lineup including Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets were 27-24 on April 9, but a season-ending foot sprain to forward Gordon Hayward on April 2 and the loss of Ball for 21 games to a broken wrist impacted the Hornets.

–Field Level Media