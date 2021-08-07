Charlotte Hornets near extension for coach James Borrego

The Charlotte Hornets are close to wrapping up a multi-year contract extension for head coach James Borrego, ESPN reported Saturday.
Borrego, 43, has one year left on his existing deal.
In three seasons with the Hornets, Borrego has a 95-124 record. The team hasn’t made the playoffs or finished a season at .500.
They finished last season with a 33-39 record and lost the play-in game to the Indiana Pacers.
But the Hornets appear to be sold on Borrego, who guided a young lineup including Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.
The Hornets were 27-24 on April 9, but a season-ending foot sprain to forward Gordon Hayward on April 2 and the loss of Ball for 21 games to a broken wrist impacted the Hornets.
Related: NBA Power Rankings – Update after free agency frenzy
–Field Level Media