Charlotte Hornets making progress on a Miles Bridges contract

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the offseason, former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges appeared on track to land a max or near-max contract. He was coming off career-bests of 20.2 PPG while also increasing his rebound and assist rate.

At the time, general manager Mitch Kupchak noted his intention to keep Bridges around for the foreseeable future.

“Our intention is to keep Miles long-term, yes. He’s a big part of our future.” Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges

But no one could predict what would happen next.

On June 29, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence after an altercation with his girlfriend turned physical in front of their two children.

Bridges officially pled no contest to the allegations and was later able to reach a deal with prosecutors, which meant he would face three years of probation for his actions, but no further jail time.

While Bridges may be off the hook from a legal standpoint, the NBA won’t be as easy on the 24-year-old swingman, where he’s expected to face discipline in the form of a suspension.

But none of this seems to have impacted the Hornets’ interest in the player they drafted 12th overall back in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Related: Projecting the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters

Miles Bridges could be nearing a contract with Charlotte Hornets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, Bridges was set to enter free agency as a restricted free agent, giving the Hornets the right to match any offer he signed. Yet, the Hornets did extend the qualifying offer to Bridges, meaning he’s still connected to the Hornets and not just an unrestricted free agent.

Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets are once again discussing a contract with Bridges. If/once he signs, Bridges is expected to face discipline by the NBA, likely preventing him from actually taking the court any time soon.

If for whatever reason, the Hornets and Bridges do not see eye-to-eye on the salary numbers, he would simply carry the same restricted free-agent status into the next offseason. Obviously, everyone is hoping to avoid that scenario, and it would be in Bridges’ best interest to just begin serving whatever length suspension he likely has coming for him.

Related: 5 best NBA Christmas Day games in history