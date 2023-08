Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC waived veteran defender Joseph Mora.

The 30-year-old Costa Rican left back played just 190 minutes in four matches (two starts) this season.

Charlotte selected Mora in the 2021 expansion draft and he played in 23 matches (18 starts) in 2022.

His release Tuesday came less than a week after Charlotte acquired Finnish defender Jere Uronen.

Mora has recorded four assists in 124 MLS matches (101 starts) with D.C. United (2018-21) and Charlotte.

–Field Level Media