Charlotte FC signs Brandt Bronico to long-term deal

Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico signed a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the team announced Thursday.

Bronico, a North Carolina native, has one goal and three assists in 27 appearances (26 starts) for the expansion franchise.

“I’m extremely excited to sign an extension with Charlotte FC and I’m grateful for the continued trust and belief the club has put in me,” Bronico said in a news release. “I look forward to being a part of the journey as we grow over the next few years.

“Most importantly, I can’t wait to bring an MLS Cup home to Charlotte and celebrate with our amazing fans.”

Bronico, 27, played college soccer at Charlotte. He entered the MLS as a third-round choice by the Chicago Fire in 2017 and was traded to Charlotte in December 2020. He spent the 2021 season playing for the Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League.

“We’re delighted to sign Brandt to a contract extension to commit his long-term future to Charlotte FC,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in the news release. “His consistent performances have been crucial for us throughout our inaugural season, and he has undoubtedly earned this extension with his play on the pitch.”

Bronico played in 66 matches (40 starts) for the Fire from 2017-20, recording two goals and seven assists.

Charlotte (10-15-2, 32 points) is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday’s home match against Toronto FC.

–Field Level Media