Charlotte FC keen on next step vs. CF Montreal

After a positive start under interim head coach Christian Lattanzio, Charlotte FC look to take that next step with the first road win of the season when they visit CF Montreal on Saturday.

Charlotte FC (6-8-2, 20 points) is 0-6-2 as the visitor this season and last week earned just its second point on an opponent’s field in a 1-1 tie against the Columbus Crew.

They are 1-1-0 since Lattanzio replaced Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Despite a lack of success on the road, the team is confident that a victory is on the horizon.

“We are all conscious that we have to take that next step to grow as a team and as a group to win that first game away from home,” defender Guzman Corujo said. “We are aware of this and obviously, we are working on it.

“We just have to focus on the details that are needed to win as the visiting team. We are competing well against every opponent, and I think we aren’t far from that first away win.”

Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki has fit in nicely with the club since being acquired from the Colorado Rapids on May 3. The Brazilian netted the tying goal against Columbus and has scored three goals and an assist in six matches with Charlotte.

CF Montreal (7-6-2, 23 points) look to get their attack back on track after a 1-0 setback against Austin FC in MLS action last week and a 4-0 loss to Toronto FC in a Canadian Championship semifinal on Wednesday.

“There’s no worry,” coach Wilfried Nancy said of the club’s dry spell. “Certainly against Toronto, I would have liked us to be sharper in the final third. Against Austin, we had chances and we didn’t convert on them. … I’d like for our offense to score to give them confidence.”

CF Montreal ranks third in MLS with 28 goals, but the attack has taken a hit with the absence of leading scorer Djordje Mihailovic, who remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained on May 28.

“He’s on the right track,” Nancy said, adding that the club won’t rush his return.

Winger Joaquin Torres is tied for third on the team with three goals but hasn’t found the back of the net since May 7. All three of his goals came during a four-game stretch from April 2-May 7.

