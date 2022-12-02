Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) ruled out vs. Raiders

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams will miss Sunday’s game against the host Las Vegas Raiders due to his right ankle injury.

It will mark the second straight game and fourth in five that Williams will be sidelined.

He initially was injured in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. The team had a bye the next week and Williams missed two games before attempting to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

But Williams reinjured the ankle against the Chiefs and then missed last weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams didn’t practice at all this week.

The 28-year-old had 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season.

A first-round draft pick (seventh overall) by the Chargers in 2017, Williams has 265 catches for 4,172 yards and 29 touchdowns in 80 career games (54 starts).

The Chargers also ruled out center Corey Linsley (concussion) and tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee). Listed as questionable are safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), defensive lineman Breidan Fehoko (illness) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (illness).

–Field Level Media