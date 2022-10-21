Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) could return vs. Seahawks

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen is a game-time decision for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Brandon Staley said Friday.

Allen has missed the past five games after injuring his left hamstring in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is officially listed as questionable.

“(He’s) closer, had a good week, was in practice, not only individual but during team,” Staley said. “It was a good day today and we’ll see how he responds tomorrow.”

Allen said he has “high hopes” of playing against Seattle. The Chargers have a bye the following week.

“Felt good in there,” Allen said of Friday’s practice. “It was solid. Felt good on the game speed.”

Allen had four receptions for 66 yards against the Raiders before sustaining the injury.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection had 734 receptions for 8,601 yards and 48 touchdowns in 117 games over 10 seasons with the Chargers, the first four in San Diego before the team’s move to Los Angeles following the 2016 season.

Allen has caught at least 100 passes in four of the past five seasons. He had 97 receptions in the other.

He also has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Running back Joshua Kelley (knee), receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (concussion) also were ruled out. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) is questionable.

The Chargers will also be without kicker Dustin Hopkins, who injured his right hamstring in Monday night’s 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos and will miss two to four weeks. Taylor Bertolet will handle the kicking.

–Field Level Media