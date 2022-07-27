Chargers S Derwin James not practicing amid contract talks

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not practice at training camp until he secures a long-term deal, coach Brandon Staley confirmed Wednesday.

“We’re working through his contract situation. So, just making sure that gets situated,” Staley said. “He’s out here doing all the walk-throughs, he’s going to be working out. But he won’t be going full speed until that gets situated.”

James, who turns 26 next week, is set to earn just over $9 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Staley said there is “full respect” on both sides of the negotiating table.

“They know how much we love Derwin,” he said. “Derwin knows how much we love him. And we’re just working through that process right now. We’re going to let it take shape and when it does, he’ll be out there playing.”

A first-round pick in 2018 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, James has 257 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in 36 career starts.

Staley said James is “100 percent” following offseason shoulder surgery and that he will be able to resume practicing once an extension is reached.

