Chargers S Derwin James Jr. in concussion protocol

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. entered concussion protocol after administering a hit that led to his ejection from Monday night’s 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

James was flagged for unnecessary roughness at 5:19 of the second quarter after he led with the crown of his helmet while delivering a hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin. Both James and Dulin ventured to their respective blue medical tents on the sideline.

Dulin was diagnosed with a concussion and didn’t return to the game.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that he did not agree with the ejection of James. He alluded to the fact that Nick Foles’ pass led Dulin directly into the hit by James.

“I know Derwin’s intent, you have to establish intent, and I thought that he tried to lead with his shoulder,” Staley said. “It’s a play where (the Colts) obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play.

“We’ll have to look at it, but I know what Derwin’s intentions are. I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that and I know that his target was not above the neck.”

James, 26, had just returned following a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. He has 109 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games this season.

Named to his third Pro Bowl this season, James has 366 tackles, 9.5 sacks, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles since being selected by the Chargers with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media