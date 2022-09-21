Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ribs) remains day-to-day

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited to individual drills on Wednesday and remains day-to-day with the rib injury he sustained in Week 2.

Herbert, who fractured rib cartilage in last Thursday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, did some light throwing Tuesday.

“I think he’s gotten a lot of rest since last game,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday. “I know that he’s feeling more comfortable. … We’re just gonna take it day by day and see where his comfort level is and truly trust him, and let him be the guide of where we’re at and make sure we’re prepared either way.”

The Chargers (1-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) in Week 3 on Sunday.

Chase Daniel is Herbert’s primary backup.

Herbert was driven to the ground by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna with 5:09 left in the final quarter and was in obvious pain.

Herbert, 24, threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Joshua Palmer with 1:11 remaining in the game as he tried to rally the Chargers from a 10-point deficit. He finished the game 33-of-48 passing for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

