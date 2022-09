Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Herbert did not practice Friday and had been listed as questionable because of fractured rib cartilage.

He sustained the painful injury during the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Herbert, 24, has completed 72.0 percent of his passes for 613 yards with six touchdowns and one interception this season.

