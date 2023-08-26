Chargers pile up 267 rushing yards, down 49ers

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley raced for a 75-yard touchdown and Los Angeles pulled away for a 23-12 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Chargers finished the preseason with a 2-1 record, while the 49ers slipped to 1-2.

Los Angeles rode its ground game for 267 yards on 41 carries spread among 10 players.

With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sitting out, Easton Stick got the start and completed 9 of 11 passes for 38 yards. Max Duggan followed, and he went 4 of 9 for 15 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Kampmoyer.

On the day they agreed to deal quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, the 49ers used all three of their remaining QBs.

Brock Purdy connected on 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards and ran for a 5-yard TD. Sam Darnold finished 6 of 11 for 89 yards and a 6-yard TD toss to Willie Snead IV. Brandon Allen threw the game’s only interception and was 2 of 6 for 23 yards.

