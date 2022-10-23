Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee) carted off vs. Seahawks

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee injury during Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson was injured on a play in which Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:40 left in the first half.

Jackson had coverage but suddenly fell near the goal line and grabbed at his right knee. An air cast was placed on the leg before Jackson was carted off the field.

The 26-year-old Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers in the offseason.

Jackson has endured a rough season. He underwent ankle surgery in late August and missed the first two games. He hasn’t recorded an interception in five games with the Chargers.

Jackson recorded an NFL-best 25 interceptions through the previous four seasons. He recorded a career-best nine picks in 2020 and followed up with eight last season when he was a Pro Bowl selection for the first time.

–Field Level Media