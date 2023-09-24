Chargers CB J.C. Jackson healthy scratch vs. Vikings

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was made a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game versus star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the host Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

According to reports, the move is a coach’s decision on Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in May 2022.

Jackson, 27, struggled in five games during his first year with the Chargers in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending injury to his right knee. He allowed a 149.3 passing rating when targeted, per Pro Football Reference.

A Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots in 2021, Jackson has three tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in two games this season.

The Chargers (0-2), in turn, will lean on Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard as their cornerbacks versus the Vikings (0-2).

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said last week that the plan moving forward is to rotate Jackson, Samuel and Davis.

–Field Level Media