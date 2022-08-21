Charge, Hunters get first wins in Summer Showdown qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Guangzhou Charge and Chengdu Hunters each captured their first wins in Overwatch League Summer Showdown East region qualifying on Sunday.

The Charge (1-1) defeated the Los Angeles Valiant (0-2) by a 3-2 score and the Hunters (1-1) swept the Philadelphia Fusion (0-2) by a 3-0 margin.

The Valiant jumped out to the lead with a 2-1 win on Ilios, but the Charge rebounded with a 2-1 victory on Midtown and a 3-1 triumph on Dorado. Los Angeles tied the match by winning on Colosseo 1-0, but the Charge closed out the match by sweeping Nepal 2-0.

The Hunters had a much easier path to their first victory, winning by 2-1 scores on Busan-UAT and Midtown, then closing with a 3-2 decision on Junkertown.

Qualifiers continue Sunday with three matches in the West:

–Dallas Fuel vs. Boston Uprising

–Atlanta Reign vs. Paris Eternal

–Toronto Defiant vs Los Angeles Gladiators

The East region will return to action on Friday when the Hunters meet the Hangzhou Spark and the Valiant play the Seoul Dynasty.

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +9, 4 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 3-0, +5, 3

T3. Vancouver Titans, 2-1, +5, 2

T3. Washington Justice, 2-1, +5, 2

5. London Spitfire, 2-1, +4, 2

6. Toronto Defiant 2-1, +1, 2

7. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1

T8. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

T8. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -4, 1

T8. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -4, 1

T11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-3, -4, 0

T11. Atlanta Reign, 0-2, -4, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -6, 0

East

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, +6, 2 points

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 2-0, +6, 2

3. Chengdu Hunters, 1-1, 0, 1

T4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-1, -2, 1

T4. Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, -2, 1

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-2, -2, 0

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0-2, -6, 0

–Field Level Media