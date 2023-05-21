Charge continue strong play in OWL knockout stage

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Guangzhou Charge defeated Poker Face 3-1 Sunday to advance to the upper bracket final in the Spring Stage knockout round in Overwatch League East action.

The Charge next will face the Hangzhou Spark, who advanced via the same score during Bracket 1 play against the Seoul Dynasty.

The Charge won 2-1 on Ilios and 3-2 on Hollywood before stumbling 2-1 on Shambali Monastery, then closed it out with a 1-0 win on Colosseo.

Poker Face and the Dynasty dropped into next weekend’s lower bracket quarterfinals and will face Rhodes and Dreamers, respectively.

In other East Division action, Seoul Infernal and the Dallas Fuel moved on to the upper bracket final in Bracket 2. The Infernal edged O2 Blast 3-2 and the Fuel defeated Sin Prisa Gaming 3-1.

O2 Blast and Sin Prisa Gaming fell into the lower bracket quarterfinals, where they will take on the Shanghai Dragons and PANTHERA, respectively.

The winners of the two brackets in the Spring Stage knockouts receive entry into the Overwatch League Midseason Madness tournament.

