Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason

The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only set to continue climbing heading into the 2023-24 season at $268 million just in penalties. This means the longtime core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green could be getting split up in some form over the next year or two.

Curry won’t be going anywhere. Chances are, Jordan Poole won’t be either.

But Green, at 32 years old, could be viewed as expendable, especially as both his role, usage rate, and eventually skills diminish.

The fact that Green’s contract is also set to expire after the 2023-24 season could make his departure a smooth transaction. But it’s one that other team executives around the NBA expect.

Sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports indicated odds are “pretty strong” that Green will no longer be with the Warriors next summer. One unnamed Western Conference team executive added a bit more context.

“If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.” Anonymous Western Conference exec on Draymond Green’s future with Golden State Warriors

When looking at the Warriors’ roster, what the exec says is true. Green has long been a valuable member of their winning ways, but the team has seemingly placed a higher priority on retaining their younger talent. Paying Green north of $20 million per year may not be in the budget.

Draymond Green linked to Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers

The Western Conference exec even went so far as to mention some potential landing spots for Draymond Green. Being that he’s a four-time NBA All-Star and a seven-time member of the All-Defensive team, Green’s likely to draw several suitors.

Draymond Green stats: 8.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.8 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Deveney’s source indicated teams such as the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers could have great interest in adding the former Defensive Player of the Year winner.

The Lakers make sense due to Green’s ties to Klutch Sports and LeBron James, but that’s if LBJ is still in town.

The Pistons could make sense as a team looking to take a quick leap forward. With a young core built around Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren, adding a four-time NBA Champion could be one of the final pieces of a winning puzzle.

The exec also mentioned a short-term deal to return to the Warriors as another possibility. They also indicated a long-term extension may have been on the table, but Green’s antics may have worn out his welcome.

“Yeah, there has never been a sense that they were ready to move on from Draymond, but that has changed in the last couple of months. They gave out the extensions [to Poole and Wiggins], and that was a pretty clear sign like, OK, we’re not all in on Draymond from here out.” Unnamed Western Conference NBA exec on Warriors/Draymond Green situation

Green has been with the Warriors since Golden State made him the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, but it’s possible he’ll join several other vets who have to finish their careers with a different franchise, as odd as it will feel.

