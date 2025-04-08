Champion NASCAR team owner dies in car crash

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship winning team owner Shigeaki ‘Shige’ Hattori was killed in a car accident Saturday in Huntersville, North Carolina.

He was 61.

A native of Okayama, Japan, Hattori is one of eight Japanese natives to have competed as a driver in the Indianapolis 500.

He made two starts in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing with a 20th place result in 2002 and 30th in 2003. Overall, Hattori made 34 starts in the Indy Racing League from 1999-2003.

Hattori also made 10 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series appearances between 2004 and 2005 and returned to professional motorsports in 2008 as an owner, spearheading Hattori Racing Enterprises.

The team appeared in ARCA, Trucks and the Xfinity Series but was most known for their success in the latter.

Brett Moffitt won the 2018 championship driving for the team. Overall, the team scored 14 victories in Craftsman Truck Series competition with Moffitt and Austin Hill from 2018 to 2021. It last entered a race in 2024 and was focused on other disciplines.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Shigeaki ‘Shige’ Hattori was pronounced deceased on the morning of Saturday, April 5, in Huntersville, N.C., following a motor vehicle accident,” read a statement from Hattori Racing Enterprises. “Shige was known for his relentless drive, focus and competitive spirit. Team ownership through HRE and Hattori Motorsports had become both his passion and his life’s work. He had a unique gift to constantly inject a light-hearted attitude and one-of-a-kind sense of humor into his race teams that will never be forgotten. We’ll miss you dearly. Farewell, Shige.”

A statement from NASCAR read: “Shigeaki Hattori was a passionate racer and highly successful team owner, but beyond all his team’s statistics — which includes a NASCAR Truck Series championship — Shige was a genuine, beloved member of the garage who worked tirelessly to lift our sport and his people. We are deeply saddened by his tragic passing. NASCAR extends its thoughts and prayers to his family and many friends.”

The Huntersville Police Department confirmed Hattori’s death in a press release on Monday. Public statements show that officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on NC Highway 73 at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Department, Hattori was pronounced deceased on the scene and they do not believe speed or impairment were contributing factors.