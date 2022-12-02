CF Montreal sign homegrown M Nathan Saliba to 2-year deal

Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

CF Montreal re-signed homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba to a two-year contract through 2024 on Friday with club options in both 2025 and 2026.

Saliba, 18, has yet to make his MLS regular-season debut, but did play for CF Montreal’s under-23 team last season. He scored four goals in seven games, including five starts.

Saliba also made a CONCACAF Champions League appearance for the club as a substitute in 2020.

After he joined the CF Montreal academy in 2017, Saliba signed his first professional contract with the club in December 2020. As part of his development, he was selected for Canada’s team that played in Paris in 2016 for the Danone Nations Cup, which is for players ages 10-12.

–Field Level Media