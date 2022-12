Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal signed George Campbell to a new three-year contract on Friday, keeping the defender with the club through at least 2025.

The deal incudes a team option for 2026.

Montreal acquired Campbell from Atlanta United on Dec. 13 in exchange for up to $900,000 in general allocation money.

Campbell, 21, had one goal during 36 career matches (22 starts) with Atlanta. He also played in two games with the United States Under-20 National Team.

–Field Level Media