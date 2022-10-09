CF Montreal scores three first-half goals to beat Inter Miami

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and an assist to help CF Montreal to a 3-1 win against host Inter Miami on Sunday.

Montreal (20-9-5, 65 points) finishes the 2022 campaign in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The loss snapped Miami’s (14-14-6, 48 points) four-game winning streak, leaving the club in sixth.

The Herons had an early chance to grab the lead when Montreal defender Kamal Miller was shown a yellow card in the second minute. Jean Mota took the ensuing free kick but was denied by goalkeeper James Pantemis, who jumped to get across and get his hands on the ball, sending it away from the net.

Mihailovic gave Montreal a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Midfielder Ismael Kone beat goalkeeper Drake Callender on a clearing attempt at the top corner of the goal area and got it to an incoming Mihailovic, who had a wide-open net.

Lassi Lappalainen doubled the visitors’ lead three minutes later. Mihailovic made his way through the Miami defense along the right side of the box and, with Callender off his line at the right side, sent a low cross to the Finnish midfielder in the goal area to make the score 2-0.

Miami had a rare opportunity in the 15th minute when Ariel Lassiter drove down the left flank but Pantemis made a diving stretch save.

Lappalainen nearly had his second of the match in the 34th minute, aiming for the far post from the left side but was denied by a clearing header from defender Aime Mabika along the goal line.

Kei Kamara pushed it to 3-0 in the 36th minute, splitting the Herons’ center backs for a strike from the middle of the box for his 139th career MLS goal.

Mota nearly capitalized on a Montreal turnover with a long shot from outside the box but just missed the left post, hitting the outside of the net.

Miami got on the board in the 85th minute on an own goal by defender Joel Waterman. Defender Harvey Neville, the 20-year-old son of coach Phil Neville making his MLS debut as a substitute, aimed a cross towards Lassiter but Waterman’s attempt to deflect it away directed the ball into the back of the net.

–Field Level Media