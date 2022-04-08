CF Montreal midfielder Jojea Kwizera signs one-year deal

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal midfielder Jojea Kwizera signed a one-year contract for the 2022 season on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, which holds options on Kwizera’s deal for the 2023, 2024 and 2005 seasons.

“Jojea had shown us some good things during preseason, and we had made our decision some time ago, but we were waiting on some immigration documentation,” CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said. “We were also happy with our other draft pick at training camp, but Ivy (Brisma) suffered a serious knee injury in our final preseason match. We’re pleased to welcome Jojea officially with us. We hope he will continue his development within our organization.”

Bienvenue (officiellement) Jojea! Le Club signe Jojea Kwizera, notre choix de première ronde du SuperDraft 2022 >>> https://t.co/M82uwFOWtE The Club signs Jojea Kwizera, our 2022 @MLS #SuperDraft first round pick >>> https://t.co/YXUxYMEIqT#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/8KzJYkti4s — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) April 8, 2022

Montreal selected Kwizera with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Kwizera, 23, recorded three goals and eight assists in 13 starts last season with Utah Valley.

