CF Montreal looking for spark in clash with Toronto FC

CF Montreal could welcome back a key piece of their offense when they host Toronto FC in the latest Canadian Classique on Saturday.

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic appears ready to return from a foot injury sustained on May 28, early in a game against FC Cincinnati.

“Djordje feels good,” coach Wilfried Nancy said. “If all goes well, he’ll be in the group. He wants it.”

It’ll be a welcome boost for Montreal (9-8-2, 29 points) after its attack has gone dry, scoring only five times in the past five games. Mihailovic had three goals in five games before the injury. His seven goals are tied for the team lead with Romell Quioto.

Montreal has lost two straight after a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City last week and has dropped five of their past eight matches and three of their past five at home.

Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, 24, has started every MLS match for the club this season but has struggled of late. That could pave the way for James Pantemis, 25, who started 18 games last season before enduring his own struggles that led to Breza to taking over.

“We have two young goalies with very little experience,” Nancy said. “The hardest thing about that job is being consistent, especially for a young goalie.”

Toronto (5-11-4, 19 points) arrives in Montreal still in search of its first road win of the season. The Reds dropped a 2-0 decision to the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, marking the fourth time — and second straight year — the club has lost 11 games through its first 20 games of the season.

“Anytime you go to an away game, it’s important to start with the right mentality and the right structure to make sure you keep yourself in the game,” recently acquired midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye said. “If you go down early, it makes it very difficult on the road.”

Toronto sits at 0-6-3 as the visiting side this year after the loss in Chicago.

Midfielder Jonathan Osorio has factored in on five of Toronto’s past 10 goals, scoring three and assisting on two others. His five goals on the season are second on the team behind Jesus Jimenez, who leads with eight.

–Field Level Media