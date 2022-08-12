CF Montreal look to continue rapid rise, visit Houston

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal will aim to continue their recent run of success Saturday night when they travel south to face the host Houston Dynamo.

The Impact (12-8-4, 40 points) have risen to third place in the Eastern Conference and are riding a five-game unbeaten streak. They haven’t lost since July 9 and suddenly sit just five points behind the first-place Philadelphia Union.

Most recently, Montreal drew 2-2 with Inter Miami CF last Saturday. Romell Quioto netted both Montreal goals in the first half (including a penalty kick), giving him 11 for the season. He has scored four times in the past four games.

Quioto is just the fourth player in club history to net at least 10 goals in a single season, joining Ignacio Piatti, Marco Di Vaio and Didier Drogba.

“When I came here, I was ready to work, and I wasn’t going to let the club or the supporters down,” Quioto said. “I want to keep doing what’s best for the club.”

The Impact are 6-4-2 in road games this season, matching their home record.

Meanwhile, the Dynamo (7-13-4, 25 points) finds themselves well below the playoff line in the Western Conference.

Houston has lost three consecutive matches since a July 17 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. In that three-game stretch, the Dynamo have been outscored 10-2. Over their last eight, they have claimed just four points while being outscored 20-9.

“We showed them after the Philadelphia game that there are too many things that disappointed us. It’s about getting it done on game day,” Dynamo head coach Paulo Nagamura said, referring to a 6-0 loss on July 30. “We, as a coaching staff, can hold everyone accountable and make sure that we are pointing out the things that are hurting us on game day.

“The players understand that, they have been really good at training and working hard. It’s just a matter bringing it in on game day.”

