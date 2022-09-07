CF Montreal lend F Chinonso Offor to Belgian club

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal have lent newly signed forward Chinonso Offor to the Belgian club SV Zulte Waregem.

The deal announced on Wednesday runs through June 30, 2023, and includes an option to buy.

Montreal signed Offor to a new contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with options for two more years.

Montreal acquired Offor, 22, from the Chicago Fire on Aug. 5 for $325,000 in 2023 general allocation money.

The Nigeria native has two goals and two assists in 41 MLS matches (14 starts), all with Chicago from 2020-22.

–Field Level Media