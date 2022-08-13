CF Montreal add to road win total by beating Dynamo

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Lassi Lappalainen’s goal in the 69th minute was the difference as CF Montreal defeated the host Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday night.

Montreal (13-8-4, 43 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six games. It moved into second place in the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of NYCFC, which lost at Inter Miami CF on Saturday. Montreal’s seven road wins are tied for the most in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Houston (7-14-4, 25 points) has lost four straight matches.

Lappalainen’s second goal of the season broke a 2-2 tie. After receiving a pass from Joaquin Torres on the left side of the box, the Finnish midfielder used a few deft moves to dance around a Houston defender, and then he whipped in a right-footed shot that curved around another defender before settling into the back of the net — out of reach for Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark’s dive.

It was Lappalainen’s first goal since March 5, and he also has five assists this season.

Houston started the scoring in the 12th minute on a strike from Sebastian Ferreira.

Montreal then pulled ahead after goals from Romell Quioto and Alistar Johnston.

Quioto’s score was a penalty kick in the 15th minute and was his 12th goal of the season.

The Dynamo then evened the scoring in the 36th minute on a score from Daniel Steres.

Montreal had a chance to pull-ahead before Lappalainen’s heroics, though. The referee pointed to the penalty spot again late in the first half following a Houston handball in the box. It withstood a review, but Quioto misfired on his second attempt from the penalty area, skyrocketing the ball over the crossbar.

Ferreira had a chance at a second goal in the second half, but his attempt bounced off the woodwork.

The physical match saw five yellow cards handed out.

Montreal outshot Houston 15-7 and put seven of its shots on-frame.

