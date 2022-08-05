CF Montreal acquire Chinonso Offor from Chicago Fire

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

CF Montreal acquired forward Chinonso Offor from the Chicago Fire on Friday in exchange for $325,000 in general allocation money in 2023.

The Fire could receive up to an additional $275,000 in GAM if certain performance incentives are reached. Chicago would also receive a percentage of any future transfer fee outside of MLS.

Offor is under contract through the end of 2023 with an option for the 2024 season. The 22-year-old Nigerian has one goal in seven matches (three starts) this season for Chicago.

“This is an opportunity that arose right before the end of the transfer window. I already knew Chinonso from his time in Europe and the situation in Chicago allowed us to acquire him now for the future,” said CF Montreal chief sporting officer Olivier Renard. “He’s a young player but physical and powerful. This makes him a great fit for MLS and a long-term project for us.”

Offor made his MLS debut in 2021 and played in all 34 games (11 starts) for the Fire, contributing one goal and two assists in 1,307 minutes.

–Field Level Media