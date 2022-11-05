Celtics finish off Knicks, sweep back-to-back games

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each hit six 3-pointers in a record-setting performance as the Boston Celtics pulled away from the host New York Knicks for a 133-118 victory Saturday night.

Every Celtics player who took the court Saturday hit at least one 3-pointer, and they went 27-for-51 on treys. The 27 3-pointers were two more than the previous team record, set against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 15, and two shy of the NBA record, set by the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat on Dec. 29, 2020.

It was also the most 3-pointers ever surrendered by the Knicks, who gave up 26 3-pointers against the Bucks on Nov. 10, 2021.

Sam Hauser had five 3-pointers off the bench, while Marcus Smart hit three and both Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams drained a pair.

Brown finished with 30 points and Tatum had 26 as the Celtics won both ends of a back-to-back set. Boston beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night.

Smart finished with 13 points, 11 assists. Houser scored 17 points and fellow reserves Brogdon and Williams added 14 and 12 respectively.

Julius Randle scored 29 points and RJ Barrett had 27 for the Knicks, who were also trying to win on back-to-back nights. New York edged the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday.

Isaiah Hartenstein compiled 10 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday, while Jalen Brunson finished with 22 points and Derrick Rose added 10 off the bench.

The Celtics, who led by as many as 14 in the first half, took the lead for good at 75-72 on Blake Griffin’s 3-pointer with 9:23 left in the third.

Boston led 101-96 after three, led by at least four points throughout the fourth and took its biggest lead on its final basket, a 3-pointer by Williams, with 14.8 seconds left.

