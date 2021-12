Dec 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Denzel Valentine (45) in the half quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics put star forward Jayson Tatum in health and safety protocols Monday.

He is out starting with Tuesday’s game against Minnesota.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 33 games this season.

Tatum, 23, was sidelined more than two weeks last January while battling COVID-19.

He joins teammates Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder in the protocols.

–Field Level Media