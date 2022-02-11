Celtics defeat Nuggets for seventh straight victory

Feb 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) and center Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) go for a rebound during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and Marcus Smart added 22 as the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to seven games with a 108-102 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Robert Williams had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Boston, which trailed 88-86 with 8:26 left before closing the game by outscoring the Nuggets 22-14.

Celtics guard Derrick White contributed 15 points and six rebounds off the bench in his first game since being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic paced Denver with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. Aaron Gordon scored 17 points, Facundo Campazzo had 14, Will Barton added 13, and Bones Hyland had 10.

Jokic has recorded a triple-double in eight of his past 14 games for Denver, which has lost four of its last six.

White’s layup put Boston ahead 100-97 with 1:59 left, and the Celtics hit four straight foul shots to extend the lead to seven with 40 seconds remaining.

After the Nuggets pulled within 104-99 on Jokic’s basket with 31 seconds left, Boston secured its fourth straight home victory at the foul line.

Denver took an early 11-point lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter before Boston closed on a 15-6 run to cut the deficit to 32-30.

Gordon and Barton scored a combined 21 points in the first half for Denver, which held a 60-51 advantage at the break.

Smart had five rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which moved ahead 69-65 after his basket with 5:09 left in the third quarter capped a 15-2 run.

Denver closed the period with seven straight points and carried a 79-76 lead into the final quarter.

Boston regained the lead at 92-90 with 7:19 left in the contest after Tatum’s technical free throw capped an 11-2 run.

Jokic tied the game at 95 by making one of his three 3-pointers with 5:28 remaining.

–Field Level Media