Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari (knee) hurt while playing for Italy

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari will reportedly undergo an MRI exam on Sunday after suffering a possible serious left knee injury while playing for Italy on Saturday.

Gallinari was driving toward the basket when he was injured during the fourth quarter of Italy’s FIBA World Cup qualifier game against Georgia. He grabbed the left knee in pain and was quickly treated by the Italy medical staff.

According to The Athletic, initial tests indicated the ACL in the knee was stable. Gallinari tore the left ACL in April 2013.

Gallinari, who turned 34 on Aug. 8, signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics last month.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 66 games (18 starts) last season for the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded earlier this offseason to the San Antonio Spurs, who waived him and made him an unrestricted free agent.

In 13 seasons, Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The Italy native has shot 38.2 percent from beyond the arc and made 1,426 career 3-pointers in 728 games (563 starts).

Gallinari has played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

