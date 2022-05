Celtics coach Ime Udoka has non-COVID illness

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka missed Wednesday’s media session because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

The team said Udoka would speak with the media Thursday ahead of Game 2 between the Celtics and host Miami Heat.

No further information was provided by the team.

Celtics forward Al Horford was placed in the league’s health and safety protocol hours before tipoff of the Eastern Conference finals series opener on Tuesday. It wasn’t clear if Horford tested positive, and his status for Game 2 is unclear.

The Celtics dropped a 118-107 decision to the Heat on Tuesday night.

The Celtics were outscored 39-14 in a pivotal third quarter. Udoka argued with Grant Williams on the bench during the third quarter.

–Field Level Media