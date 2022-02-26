Cecilio Dominguez’s 2 goals lead Austin FC to rout of FC Cincinnati

Feb 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; FC Cincinnati forward Nicholas Markanich (33) reaches for the ball between Austin FC midfielder Kipp Keller (left) and Austin FC defender Zan Kolmanic (right) during the first half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Cecilio Dominguez scored twice, and Sebastian Driussi added a goal and an assist as Austin FC rolled to an easy, start-to-finish 5-0 victory over visiting FC Cincinnati on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.

Austin, which scored just 35 goals — fewest in MLS — last season in its inaugural campaign, pounced on the visitors for two tallies in the opening 14 minutes and never looked back.

Dominguez was waiting at the far post for a direct-free kick from Zan Kolmanic for the game’s first goal, in just the second minute, directing the ball into the open net after a hand ball by FC Cincinnati’s Yuya Kubo just outside the box.

Austin added to its lead in the 14th minute when Alex Ring got behind the Cincinnati defense to take a pass from Nick Lima after a corner. Ring, Austin FC’s captain, almost whiffed on the shot, getting just enough on it to bounce the ball into the ground and over the head of Cincinnati keeper Alec Kann and into the left corner of the net.

Driussi and Diego Fagundez turned a great give-and-go play into Austin’s third goal in the 43rd minute. Driussi used his back heel to pass the ball to Fagundez then worked into the clear for the return pass from his teammate, making short work of opportunity with a shot into the center of the net before Kann had a chance to react.

Brandon Vazquez had two chances on near-breakaways in the first half to get FC Cincinnati on the board but could not convert from close range.

Dominguez scored his second goal in the 61st minute, running free with Driussi who carried the ball deep into the Cincinnati zone before drawing Kann off his line, eventually passing to his left for an easy assist to the tally.

Moussa Djitte forced the game’s final goal, clanging a shot of Kann and into the net at the near post three minutes into second-half stoppage time. The play was officially ruled an own goal off Kann.

Brad Stuver stopped two shots for Austin to record the seventh clean sheet in his 10-year MLS career.

FC Cincinnati, which has been MLS’ worst team for two of the past three seasons, got off to a ragged start in 2022. Cincinnati, which was defeated in its final 12 games last year, became the first team in league history to lose 13 consecutive matches.

–Field Level Media