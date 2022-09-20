CDL announces Dec. 2 start for Modern Warfare II season

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The new Call of Duty League season, to be played on the new title “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” will kick off Dec. 2, the league announced Tuesday.

The date marks just 35 days after “Modern Warfare II” releases on Oct. 28. The season will begin with two weeks of online qualifiers before Major I, the first in-person LAN event.

Major I will be contested in Raleigh, N.C. The Boston Breach, OpTic Texas and New York Subliners will host Majors II, III and IV, respectively.

A fifth major will be announced at a later date, along with details for Championship Weekend.

The Los Angeles Thieves won the 2022 Call of Duty League championship in early August.

–Field Level Media