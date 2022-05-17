Cavan Biggio trade scenarios: 3 best fits for Toronto Blue Jays’ infielder

Three years ago, Cavan Biggio was a featured part of a young Toronto Blue Jays’ core alongside fellow rookies Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. In the present, Biggio is fighting for his MLB career. Due to the combination of inconsistency and injuries, he has fallen out of favor in Toronto’s depth chart.

Biggio, 27, remains a compelling infielder. He has pop from the left side, can swipe bags and plays multiple positions (second and third base, as well as right field). Biggio’s road back to being a starter, though, comes elsewhere, as Santiago Espinal and Matt Chapman occupy second and third base for the Blue Jays, respectively.

Here are three ideal trade destinations for Biggio.

3. Cavan Biggio sparks the Baltimore Orioles

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles, 14-22, have been more competitive this season. But their long-standing rebuild continues to drag on. Acquiring Biggio would give them a spark.

Manager Brandon Hyde has a handful of young infielders (Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo), but this aspect of Baltimore’s operation has severely lacked in comparison to the team’s outfield; Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander are established players/have become everyday players. Biggio becomes Baltimore’s new second baseman.

Cavan Biggio stats (career): .230/.350/.398, 31 home runs, 103 RBIs and 23 stolen bases across 847 at-bats

The young infielder has flaunted an ability to slug at a reasonable level. Biggio could also bounce out to the hot corner if Urias continues to underwhelm. The former presumably gives them a versatile, everyday infielder who’s under contract for the foreseeable future. Buying low on Biggio gives the Orioles a boost at the plate and in the field.

All that said, the highly reserved Orioles may prefer to ride out the season with the youth in the building and players who get called up in the second half of the season.

2. Cavan Biggio gives the San Francisco Giants more depth

The Giants are all about defensive versatility and having players who can put the ball in play. Biggio would be an enticing pickup for their sake.

San Francisco’s infield has slumped out of the gate compared to last season. Thairo Estrada is getting a lot of at-bats and had his moments but is also struggling to get on base. Wilmer Flores and a healthy Evan Longoria have underwhelmed. Biggio gives manager Gabe Kapler another option at both second and third base.

Cavan Biggio contract per Spotrac: under team control through 2025

Biggio gives the Giants’ infield rotation another capable hitter. He provides power, plays all over the place and can find success in any part of an order. One also figures players like Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt begin hitting their stride as the season progresses. Maybe Biggio can be this season’s version of LaMonte Wade Jr. in coming over to the Giants, playing multiple positions and carving out an impactful niche?

The factor that could the Giants from acquiring Biggio, though, is them feeling that Jason Vosler and a healthy Tommy La Stella can be as, if not more effective than the Blue Jays’ infielder.

1. Cavan Biggio to the Washington Nationals

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals have a better record than one MLB team and that team threw a combined no-hitter and lost. In other words, the Nationals are searching for sources of hope. Taking a chance on Biggio is worthwhile for Washington.

The Nationals’ entire starting infield hits the open market after this season. Meanwhile, former top prospect Carter Kieboom has been unable to gain traction at the MLB level. Even if Luis Garcia gets called back up and finds success, the Nationals’ infield future is anyone’s guess. Biggio gives manager Dave Martinez someone to be enthused by and potentially be a vital part of their future.

Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco have been respectable thus far, but neither player is a lock to remain past the MLB trade deadline. In thought, Biggio starts at either position if and when one or both of the aforementioned players get traded, as Washington will be a prime candidate to move their veterans.

Biggio will get every chance to earn an everyday gig with the Nationals, who need competition in every part of their roster outside of catcher. Worst-case scenario, the Nationals get someone who can play multiple positions and be their first infielder off the bench.