Cavaliers PG Rajon Rondo (toe) out approximately two weeks

Feb 6, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Rajon Rondo will miss about two weeks due to a sprained right big toe, the team said Friday.

Rondo sustained the injury during the final quarter of Thursday’s 106-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons. An MRI exam on Friday confirmed the injury.

The loss of Rondo leaves the Cavaliers even more short-handed in the backcourt for Saturday’s home game against the Washington Wizards. Cleveland will also be without All-Star Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot).

Rondo has played in 14 games for the Cavaliers since being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in early January. He is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Overall, Rondo is averaging 5.0 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Rondo, who turned 36 on Tuesday, has career averages of 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 950 games (733 starts) with nine teams over 16 NBA seasons. He is a four-time All-Star.

