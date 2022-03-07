Cavaliers out to continue dominance of Pacers

Feb 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely be without All-Star center Jarrett Allen when they open a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers.

In the Cavaliers’ 104-96 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Allen left in the first quarter with a bruised left quadriceps and didn’t return. The Athletic later reported he also has a fractured finger and will miss some time.

Rookie Evan Mobley, coming off a stellar performance against the Raptors with 20 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, likely will move into the center spot.

“I’ll be ready for whatever the team needs,” he said. “I was trying to impose my will on the game (with Allen out).

“I’m never too high or too low. I feel like I’m always prepared.”

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff could also shift Lauri Markkanen to power forward and insert Dean Wade at small forward. Veteran Ed Davis could also earn more playing time.

The Cavs were already playing without injured guards Caris LeVert (sprained foot) and Rajon Rondo (sprained big toe). Both were listed as doubtful for the Toronto game.

The Pacers have lost 11 of their last 14 games, including a 133-123 setback at Washington on Sunday. They finally have paired their dream backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton together in five of the last six games.

Brogdon had 27 points in Sunday’s loss, while Haliburton added 15 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. Haliburton, acquired from Sacramento at the trade deadline, has scored 20 or more points in six of his 10 games with the Pacers, with four double-doubles.

Haliburton is among the top 20 in the league in assists (7.8), 3-point percentage (41.1) and steals (1.8).

Brogdon said the Pacers’ new backcourt is comprised of two players with a “high IQ” and are “highly skilled.”

“(Haliburton) is fun to play with,” said Brogdon, who has been shifted to shooting guard.

“I’m finding gaps in the defense. I can fill in and do what the team needs.”

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said his offense is highly skilled.

“We have the ability to put points on the board,” he said. “We pass it. We shoot it well and drive it well. Our defense needs to be more disciplined.”

Pacers center Goga Bitadze scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field off Indiana’s bench Sunday. Carlisle called Bitadze a force on both ends of the floor.

The Pacers have been playing without forward/center Myles Turner since Jan. 14 because of a stress reaction in his left foot. Others sidelined include guard Chris Duarte (toe), Lance Stephenson (ankle), T.J. McConnell (wrist) and T.J. Warren (foot).

Cleveland has beaten the Pacers in all three meetings this year, including a 120-113 victory on Feb. 11.

Bickerstaff said the Cavs would not have prevailed against Toronto on Sunday if his team didn’t have the right mentality.

“We have to meet force with force,” Bickerstaff said. “We wouldn’t have won the game if we had not put out great effort. We have to outwork people. We know who we are.”

The Cavs also have road games at Miami on Friday and at Chicago on Saturday.

