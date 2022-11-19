Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) is day-to-day

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers say forward Kevin Love is day-to-day with a hairline fracture of his right thumb.

The team announced Saturday that Love is doubtful for Sunday’s contest against the visiting Miami Heat.

He got hurt in the third quarter of Friday night’s 133-122 double-overtime home win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Love, 34, is averaging 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15 games (one start) in his 15th NBA season.

The five-time All-Star has career clips of 17.5 points, 10.6 boards and 2.4 assists in 827 games (660 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2008-14) and Cavaliers.

–Field Level Media