Catherine Raiche set to be hired in senior personnel role by the Cleveland Browns

It was earlier this offseason that Philadelphia Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche interviewed for the then-vacant Minnesota Vikings job.

While that role ultimately went to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, there’s continued interest in the trail-blazing 33-year-old Raiche.

According to Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi, the team intends to hire Raiche in a senior personnel role to served with general manager Andrew Berry. Essentially, it would be as Cleveland’s assistant general manager.

“According to a league source, Browns GM Andrew Berry is pursuing Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations of the Philadelphia Eagles, for an undisclosed high-ranking position,” Grossi reported. “Whatever the title, Raiche essentially could serve as Browns assistant general manager – the position previously held by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com confirmed said report, mirroring what Grossi had to say about it being a high-level position.

Back in 2019, Philadephia hired Raiche to be its football operations coordinator. It was a position previously held by Berry before he left to become the Browns’ general manager. When Berry left, she replaced im in the role of VP of football operations.

Prior to her tenure with the Eagles, Raiche served in the front offices of the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.

She’s seen as a fast riser within the world of football and could soon be hired to become only the second female general manager in NFL history. Susan Tose Spencer broke the glass ceiling as the Eagles’ general manager under his father, Leonard Tose, in the 1980s. That included her selecting all-time franchise greats Randall Cunningham and Reggie White.

