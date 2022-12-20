casle to remain Astralis’ head coach

Credit: Astralis Group

After having spent the past two months as the interim coach, Peter “casle” Ardenskjold will stay on as head coach for Astralis going into 2023, the team announced Tuesday.

“There were several profiles in play for the role, but it is impossible to neglect Peter’s qualities, so the choice was easy in the end,” said Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ director of sports.

“Peter has the values we always look for in Astralis, and we are delighted that he has accepted the challenge to be a vital part of what will be our new organization around the team.”

casle moved from the Astralis Talent academy roster to the main team in October after just two months in the organization. As part of a series of moves made in the aftermath of their failed bid to qualify for the IEM Rio Major, the Danish team replaced Martin “trace” Heldt with casel as interim coach.

“We have come a long way with the roles on the team, but we are by no means finished,” casle said. “Neither with roles nor with the organization, and I am glad that I can now continue with the work we have started.

“I will be a permanent part of that work, and I am very much looking forward to 2023, where we have one single goal: To prove that we belong at the very top of Counter-Strike.”

Astralis also announced that Frederik “LOMME” Nielsen will be departing after a year-long stint as their analyst.

The organization also recently announced the return of Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, who replaced Asger “Farlig” Jensen, but has yet to reveal the replacement for Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke, the star rifler who left the team two months ago.

–Field Level Media