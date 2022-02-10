Casey DeSmith, Penguins blank Senators

Feb 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) shoot on Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith (1) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust scored goals and Casey DeSmith stopped all 26 shots he faced Thursday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins slipped past the Ottawa Senators 2-0.

It was DeSmith’s eighth career shutout, second this season and second in his career against Ottawa.

DeSmith was 0-0-1 in his previous three starts, getting pulled early in two of those, and was playing in just his 11th game of the season.

The Penguins won their second straight following a four-game losing streak (0-1-3).

The Senators had won two straight and are 5-3-1 in their past nine.

Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray, who made 42 saves, was playing in his first game against his former and original team. He helped Pittsburgh win two Stanley Cups before falling out of favor and being traded. He had won two straight starts and was 3-0-1 in his previous four games.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who had an assist, entered the game with 499 career goals but did not reach the major milestone of 500. He had six shots, which tied for the game high.

Crosby is aiming to become the 46th NHL player, second active and second in Pittsburgh history to reach 500 goals.

He had a scare about midway through the third period when he took a puck off the inside of his left knee. He spent some time on the bench wincing in pain but was able to continue.

After a scoreless first, Carter picked up the only goal of the second. From above the left hash marks, he one-timed a setup from Kris Letang in the far circle for a rising blast short side.

The assist gave Letang points in 15 of the past 18 games.

Rust added an empty-netter with 11.3 seconds left.

Pittsburgh played without center Evgeni Malkin, who was released from COVID-19 protocol but not in time to meet the requirements to enter Canada.

Attendance at Canadian Tire Centre was limited to 500 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

–Field Level Media