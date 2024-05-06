Carson Kvapil adds six more NASCAR Xfinity Series races

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following a wildly successful two race debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Carson Kvapil has now added six more races throughout the rest of the season.

The additional races, which gets him to eight overall, begins this Saturday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. He will also run races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June, Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July, Michigan International Speedway in August, Darlington in August, and Talladega Superspeedway in October.

Kvapil adds these races to the No. 88 gamut with the support Clarience Technologies.

NEWS: He’s back for EVEN more.@Carson_Kvapil returns to the No. 88, with backing from Clarience Technologies for six additional races during the 2024 @NASCAR_Xfinity season. pic.twitter.com/P9iOGV3OG7 — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) May 6, 2024

The 20-year-old son of 2003 Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil finished fourth in his debut at Martinsville in April and came just short of winning last weekend at Dover. In the latter, he led 14 laps and controlled the race on the final restart but just got beat by Ryan Truex.

The additional slate of races also does not interfere with his full-time CARS Tour championship pursuit, having already missed a race at Hickory to make his debut at Martinsville, but has driven back into the championship mix with two wins, including on Friday at Ace Speedway.

Kvapil is seeking his third straight championship on the tour.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.