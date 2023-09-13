Carolina Panthers star suffered ‘freak’ injury, could miss months of action

Carolina Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn is expected to be a major cog under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Many believe he will play a similar role to Denver Broncos Pro Bowler Patrick Surtain who excelled under Evero last season.

Unfortunately, this possibility will now have to wait a while. Horn suffered what head coach Frank Reich described as a “freak” hamstring injury in the Panthers’ season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Reich went on to tell reporters that a stay on injured reserve is possible.

The No. 8 overall pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Horn missed all but three games of his rookie season to a fractured foot. He returned last season, providing an otherwise struggling Panthers squad some hope with stellar all-around play.

Jaycee Horn stats (2022): 53 tackles, 7 passes defended, 3 INT, 62.4 QB rating allowed

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina had hoped that Horn would team up with fellow cornerback Donte Jackson to form one of the better young tandems in the NFL. The team is relying on the defense as a whole to hold its own with young quarterback Bryce Young and the offense struggling early.

With Horn now likely sidelined multiple weeks, former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round bust C.J. Henderson is potentially slated to take over starting duties opposite Jackson. Henderson was nowhere near as good as his counterpart last season, yielding a 69% completion and 103.5 QB rating when targeted.

Rookie undrafted free agent D’Shawn Jamison is also another option for Carolina. He excelled with the San Francisco 49ers during training camp and the preseason and was picked up off waivers by the Panthers after final roster cuts.

Carolina is slated to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after falling to the Atlanta Falcons by the score of 24-10 in the opener.