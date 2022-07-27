Carlos Santana’s sac fly gives Mariners walk-off win over Rangers

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the winning run as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 5-4 Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-3, J.P. Crawford led off the ninth with a single off Brett Martin (0-6) and scored on Cal Raleigh’s double to right-center field. A sacrifice bunt by Adam Frazier sent Raleigh to third and the Rangers intentionally walked Julio Rodriguez and Ty France to load the bases and set up a potential force at any base. Santana lifted a fly ball to center fielder Leody Taveras and Raleigh just beat the throw to the plate.

Raleigh and Rodriguez both homered for Seattle, which will go for a sweep of the three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

The Rangers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the final two innings to take the lead.

Adolis Garcia hit a two-run, check-swing double down the first-base line with two outs in the eighth to tie the score.

Taveras led off the ninth by slapping a single the opposite way down the left-field line, was sacrificed to second and scored on Ezequiel Duran’s bloop single down the right-field line.

Mariners reliever Erik Swanson (1-0) got the victory despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Rodriguez, making his first appearance since the All-Star break, hit a home run leading off the bottom of the first inning.

Rodriguez missed the previous four games with left wrist soreness. He was hurt attempting to steal a base July 14 at Texas, yet still competed in the Home Run Derby — launching 81 balls over the fence at Dodger Stadium while finishing second to Washington’s Juan Soto.

Both starters pitched well.

Seattle’s George Kirby gave up just two hits in five scoreless innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Texas’ Dane Dunning allowed two runs on four hits over five innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.

–Field Level Media