Carlos Rodon, Garrett Cooper, J.D. Martinez added to All-Star Game

Left-hander Carlos Rodon and designated hitter Garrett Cooper were named as replacements to the National League All-Star team on Tuesday and DH J.D. Martinez was added to the American League team for the July 19 game in Los Angeles.

Rodon of the San Francisco Giants replaced Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader (personal), while Cooper of the Miami Marlins fills in for reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper (fractured thumb) of the Philadelphia Phillies. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox replaces Yordan Alvarez (hand) of the Houston Astros.

Rodon is 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA in 17 starts this season. The 29-year-old will be making his second All-Star appearance.

Cooper, 31, will be in the All-Star Game for the first time. He is batting .299 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 76 games.

Martinez, 34, will be making his fifth All-Star appearance. He is batting .313 with nine homers and 38 RBIs.

Alvarez ranks third in the majors with 26 homers and Harper had 15 before being injured on June 15. Hader leads the majors with 26 saves.

