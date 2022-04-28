Carlos Correa powers Twins to seventh straight win

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a bases-loaded double in the fifth inning, to help lead the host Minnesota Twins to their seventh straight win, 7-1 over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Trevor Larnach and Gilberto Celestino each added two hits and an RBI for Minnesota.

The first-place Twins swept three-game series against both Detroit and the defending Central Division champion Chicago White Sox during their homestand.

Cody Stashak (1-0), taking over for starter Bailey Ober, picked up the win, allowing two hits over 1 1/3 innings while striking out one. Ober left after 3 2/3 innings with a groin injury.

Griffin Jax pitched three shutout innings of relief to earn his first save.

Robbie Grossman went 3-for-5 and Harold Castro had two hits for Detroit, which committed four errors while losing its fifth straight game. Tarik Skubal (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Urshela led off with an infield single and advanced to second on a bad throw by Castro. After Kyle Garlick walked, Skubal looked like he might get of the jam by striking out both Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers. But Larnach then lined a single to center to drive in Urshela and Celestino followed with a chopper off the plate that rolled down the left field line to drive in Garlick.

Detroit cut it to 2-1 in the fourth when Jonathan Schoop led off with a single, was balked to second and scored on a single by Derek Hill.

The Twins then parlayed three hits and three Tigers errors into four runs in the fifth.

Larnach led off with an infield single and Celestino reached base when Castro threw wildly to first on his sacrifice bunt. Jorge Polanco then loaded the bases when catcher Tucker Barnhart fielded his bunt and hit him in the back with his throw to first for another error.

Correa then lined a double over the head of left fielder Willi Castro to clear the bases. Castro picked up the third error of the inning when he mishandled the ball, allowing Correa to advance to third. One out later, Urshela made it 6-1 with a single to drive in Correa.

Correa added a two-out RBI single in the sixth to end the scoring.

